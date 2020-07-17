8354 Wabash Ave S

Amenities

Updated 3BR/1BA Home in Rainier Beach Duplex - OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 9, 12:30-1pm



Huge, fully updated 3bdrm/1bath duplex home in a central location. Newer carpet, vinyl, appliances, bathroom fixtures, woodwork throughout. Large LR with a lot of light, opens to eat-in kitchen with new appliances, counter tops and fixtures. Bath has been completely redone. 2 bdrms on main level. Basement has a finished office, pantry, washer and dryer H/U's, plenty of room for exercise space or game room plus storage. Close to transit, shopping, parks. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,900 deposit; No Smoking; No Pets.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



