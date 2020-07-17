All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8354 Wabash Ave S

8354 Wabash Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

8354 Wabash Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
Updated 3BR/1BA Home in Rainier Beach Duplex - OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, March 9, 12:30-1pm

Huge, fully updated 3bdrm/1bath duplex home in a central location. Newer carpet, vinyl, appliances, bathroom fixtures, woodwork throughout. Large LR with a lot of light, opens to eat-in kitchen with new appliances, counter tops and fixtures. Bath has been completely redone. 2 bdrms on main level. Basement has a finished office, pantry, washer and dryer H/U's, plenty of room for exercise space or game room plus storage. Close to transit, shopping, parks. Terms: 12 month lease; $1,900 deposit; No Smoking; No Pets.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Cheyenne at (253) 289-4005 or by e-mail at cheyenne_vickers@icloud.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4710383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8354 Wabash Ave S have any available units?
8354 Wabash Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8354 Wabash Ave S have?
Some of 8354 Wabash Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8354 Wabash Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
8354 Wabash Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8354 Wabash Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 8354 Wabash Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8354 Wabash Ave S offer parking?
No, 8354 Wabash Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 8354 Wabash Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8354 Wabash Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8354 Wabash Ave S have a pool?
No, 8354 Wabash Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 8354 Wabash Ave S have accessible units?
No, 8354 Wabash Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 8354 Wabash Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8354 Wabash Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
