Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill tennis court

Washington Park Masterpiece - Gorgeous 1934 Washington Park home has been lovingly maintained to conserve this masterpiece of design and craftsmanship. Gracious original appointments include hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, exquisite chandeliers and a distinctive stairway. Remodeled kitchen has been updated to cater for 2 or 20. Imagine weekend BBQs on patio and holiday parties in the generously scaled living and dining rooms. Easy access to Madison Park Village, Lake Washington and the Seattle Tennis Club.



Click the link for the virtual tour. https://www.tourfactory.com/2751149



(RLNE3305742)