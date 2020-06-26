814 29th Avenue

Amenities

Oh my! Whimsical, iconic, colorful – you have got to see this wonderful home! A stately 1908 classic, this jewel has been updated with exterior color to highlight its wonderful architecture. Gorgeous from the street, you’re in for another surprise beyond the front door! Featured in Seattle Homebuilders Tour and higlighted in Little Room Magazine for "cool use of space", this is a truly special and unique home.



Cross the threshold into classic elegance, and be welcomed into warmth, character, and modern-day convenience. Rich warm hardwoods, tons of natural light, and abundant period detailing grace a pristine example of early 20th century Craftsman architecture, while modern amenities ensure comfort and convenience.



Indulge your inner Chef in the gorgeous, bright Gourmet kitchen, and whip up a feast for friends and family. Whether gathering guests around the cozy wood fireplace in the airy living room, feasting in the large formal dining room, or spilling out double French doors to the back patios, you’re sure to create a wealth of new memories!



As the day winds down, the classically styled wood staircase leads to the private bedrooms, each distinctive with unique details, while all being spacious, light and bright. The shared full bath is stunning! Masterfully designed to showcase period character, yet fully modern, this is the perfect space to relax and rejuvenate.



The partially finished basement offers tons of storage (really – tons!), a separate bonus room, and a 3rd one-of-a-kind full bath. A large, open area waits your creativity – family room? Games room? Private master suite? The choices are endless!



Tucked away in a quiet, residential area, yet ideally located minutes from Downtown Seattle for world-class shopping, dining, and amenities. Easy access to freeways for easy commutes North, South, and East. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this amazing home your new nest!



FEATURES:



• 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in 3,030 sq ft of luxurious living

• Featured in Seattle Homebuilders Tour

• Highlighted in Little Room Magazine for "cool use of space"

• Stunning exterior paint highlighting period architectural details

• Large windows and French Doors for tons of natural light

• Generous recessed and classic overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Beautiful warm, rich hardwoods and millwork throughout w/ custom designer tile in bathrooms

• Formal foyer entrance w/ gorgeous period built-ins

• Grand wood staircase w/servant’s stairway from kitchen

• Bright, spacious Gourmet Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinets and custom built-ins

• Freshly refinished classic butcher block counters and full-height ceramic tile backsplash

• Central island complete w/stainless-steel gas cooktop and convenient breakfast bar

• Stainless-steel appliances including oven and refrigerator

• Fabulous farm-style sink

• Spacious, airy living room w/ cozy stone-wrapped wood fireplace

• Large formal dining room w/ French Door access to patios

• Unique fully-tiled main floor bath w/rain shower (the bathroom IS the rain shower!)

• 4 bright, airy private bedrooms on upper level

• 2nd full bath on upper level featuring a raised soaking tub, separate walk-in shower

• Classically styled semi-industrial sink, all surrounded w/ white subway tile

• Convenient, separate laundry area on top floor

• Partially finished basement includes bonus room – possible wine storage area?

• Huge, open area on lower level – family room, entertainment center, games room – your choice!

• 3rd unique full bath on basement level w/ rain shower (again, the bathroom IS the rain shower)

• Walls of storage!

• Multiple outdoor patio spaces for great entertaining and outdoor adventures!

• Year-round yard maintenance included

• Walk Score = 88: Very walkable; most errands can be accomplished on foot

• Bike Score = 82: Convenient to use a bike for most trips



Pets on a case-by-case basis, subject to interview and Owner approval. First month and security deposit.



Please contact Marisa @ 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,950, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,950, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.