Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

8013 26th Ave NW

8013 26th Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

8013 26th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8013 26th Ave NW Available 05/01/19 Ballard Home - Available May 1st! Welcome to this charming two story home in a great Ballard neighborhood. With its white picket fence this home is a classic. Hardwood floors and large windows greet you in the living room. A well-equipped kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range, and granite countertops. Separate dining area with french doors that lead out to the spacious deck. One bedroom and updated bathroom with walk in shower on the main floor. Downstairs features a bonus room, second bedroom, bathroom and laundry area. Backyard with shed for storage. Two off-street parking spots off the alley. One small dog (under 25 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit; approved on a case by case basis. Sorry, no cats and no smoking. Close to Loyal Heights Community Center, Larsen's Bakery, and other neighborhood amenities!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #ballardrentals #homesforleaseballard

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3987509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 26th Ave NW have any available units?
8013 26th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 8013 26th Ave NW have?
Some of 8013 26th Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 26th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8013 26th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 26th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8013 26th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8013 26th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 8013 26th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 8013 26th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 26th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 26th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8013 26th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8013 26th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8013 26th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 26th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8013 26th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
