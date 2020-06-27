All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE

8005 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8005 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Classic Maple Leaf One Story w/ basement, two Bedroom - Located in Maple Leaf area of Seattle. Two bedrooms (one could be converted into a dining room!) and one bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Nice kitchen w/ eating space and lots of storage. Home has an unfinished basement for storage etc. Home is located on a fenced level lot, good for gardens. Conveniently located close to shopping and interstate. No pets and no smoking. One year lease. First, last months rent and deposit due at lease signing.

(RLNE5118395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have any available units?
8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE pet-friendly?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE offer parking?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not offer parking.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have a pool?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have accessible units?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
