8005 Brooklyn Ave. NE

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Classic Maple Leaf One Story w/ basement, two Bedroom - Located in Maple Leaf area of Seattle. Two bedrooms (one could be converted into a dining room!) and one bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the home. Nice kitchen w/ eating space and lots of storage. Home has an unfinished basement for storage etc. Home is located on a fenced level lot, good for gardens. Conveniently located close to shopping and interstate. No pets and no smoking. One year lease. First, last months rent and deposit due at lease signing.



(RLNE5118395)