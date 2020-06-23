7531 24th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Convenient, Coolest Unit with Ceiling Fan, Off-Street Parking Space

Available 12/15-18/18! Convenient one bedroom, 1 bath in 5-plex. Coolest unit in the summer! This first floor unit has a good-sized living area, bedroom and easy access to everything in kitchen. Lots of storage including linen between bath and bedroom, double-wide closet in entry and bedroom with two upper shelves closets and ceiling fan in bedroom. 2017 new carpet. Secure building with common coin-operated washer/dryer plus a small storage unit. Water/sewer and garbage is included in the rent. Electric heat and tenant responsible for electric. Parking space available. 750 Sq. Ft. No Animals and No Smoking on Premises.



The address is 7531 - 24th Ave NW, #2, Seattle, 98117



Terms: Lease through $100 Move-in Administrative Fee, and $900 security deposit. Non-refundable Application fee $42-63/per adult. Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing agent. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria. Owner expects good background check in all areas.



If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs. Unit Occupied, need day before Notice for showings for weekday and weekend appointments. Call Joanna at 425-304-1250 x 1002.



Close to transportation, MS Connector pick-up, and near Larson's Bakery and Seafood Market!

Contact us to schedule a showing.