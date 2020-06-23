All apartments in Seattle
7531 24th Avenue Northwest

7531 24th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

7531 24th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Convenient, Coolest Unit with Ceiling Fan, Off-Street Parking Space
Available 12/15-18/18! Convenient one bedroom, 1 bath in 5-plex. Coolest unit in the summer! This first floor unit has a good-sized living area, bedroom and easy access to everything in kitchen. Lots of storage including linen between bath and bedroom, double-wide closet in entry and bedroom with two upper shelves closets and ceiling fan in bedroom. 2017 new carpet. Secure building with common coin-operated washer/dryer plus a small storage unit. Water/sewer and garbage is included in the rent. Electric heat and tenant responsible for electric. Parking space available. 750 Sq. Ft. No Animals and No Smoking on Premises.

The address is 7531 - 24th Ave NW, #2, Seattle, 98117

Terms: Lease through $100 Move-in Administrative Fee, and $900 security deposit. Non-refundable Application fee $42-63/per adult. Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing agent. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria. Owner expects good background check in all areas.

If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs. Unit Occupied, need day before Notice for showings for weekday and weekend appointments. Call Joanna at 425-304-1250 x 1002.

Close to transportation, MS Connector pick-up, and near Larson's Bakery and Seafood Market!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
7531 24th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 7531 24th Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7531 24th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7531 24th Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7531 24th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7531 24th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 7531 24th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
