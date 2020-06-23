All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 744 North 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
744 North 92nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 North 92nd Street

744 North 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

744 North 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
First month is free!! Pets of all sizes welcome! Large Two Bedroom Apartment available in a quiet Building in Greenwood. Unit has been completely remodeled with white shaker cabinets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, white quartz counter tops, grey tile surrounding the shower and designer paint colors. Large bedrooms each have two closets and windows allowing natural light. This unit also has it's own separate laundry room! Rent includes one garaged parking space and one exterior parking space. This unit has loads of storage and a brand new washer and dryer. With over 1000 square feet, these apartments have all the space you need to spread out and relax! The back yard is perfect for kids or pets.

Please contact us to take a tour!

Greenwood, Greenlake, Licton Springs, Ballard, Crown Hill, North Seattle, Seattle, Maple Leaf, Northgate, Fremont, Queen Anne, Magnolia, Dogs OK, Cats OK

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/properties/8c6f7e6d-9cd7-4f3e-a960-819e4e6316ef?property_unit_id=b4d41c91-91bc-4182-a823-570438e1f9b6

(RLNE4322639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 North 92nd Street have any available units?
744 North 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 North 92nd Street have?
Some of 744 North 92nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 North 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
744 North 92nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 North 92nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 North 92nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 744 North 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 744 North 92nd Street does offer parking.
Does 744 North 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 North 92nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 North 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 744 North 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 744 North 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 744 North 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 744 North 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 North 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University