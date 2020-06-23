744 North 92nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

First month is free!! Pets of all sizes welcome! Large Two Bedroom Apartment available in a quiet Building in Greenwood. Unit has been completely remodeled with white shaker cabinets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, white quartz counter tops, grey tile surrounding the shower and designer paint colors. Large bedrooms each have two closets and windows allowing natural light. This unit also has it's own separate laundry room! Rent includes one garaged parking space and one exterior parking space. This unit has loads of storage and a brand new washer and dryer. With over 1000 square feet, these apartments have all the space you need to spread out and relax! The back yard is perfect for kids or pets.



