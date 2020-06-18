711 N 94th St Unit B

Amenities

Greenwood Light-filled townhome-Available Now. - Spacious Greenwood Townhome with Garage - Available Now!



Welcome home to this lovely three story townhome in the vibrant Greenwood neighborhood. This beautiful home offers space and comfort all within proximity to Lantern Brewing, parks, restaurants, shopping, bus lines, Highway 99 and easy access to I-5.



This home features 3 beds/1.5 bath boasts a garage, hardwood floors, open concept living, and a private fenced patio. New Carpets! Freshly painted!



The first floor consists of a tiled entry with entrance to the garage, first bedroom/office, and access to the fenced patio/yard. The second level has an open concept living/dining/kitchen area, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas fireplace, and a powder room. The third floor features a large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and two closets. The large full bathroom has double sinks and is accessed through the master bedroom and the spacious third bedroom. The full-sized washer and dryer are conveniently located on the third floor as well.



The whole townhome is full of natural light and beautiful details!



- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website mapleleafmgt.com to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Tenants pay all utilities, including wifi, cable, internet, security system monitoring.

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply. All pets to be screened at mapleleafmgt

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a representative of Maple Leaf Management.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



