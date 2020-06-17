All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
706 16th Ave. #203
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

706 16th Ave. #203

706 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

706 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Capitol Hill Condominium - Available 8/9 - Light and bright two bed two bath condo for lease in desirable Capitol Hill location. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Deck off spacious living room. Kitchen features handy island with track lighting. One assigned carport parking spot and storage locker included in rent. Tenant only pays electricity, other utilities included in the rent. Washer/dryer in unit. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.
Great location takes advantage of all Capitol Hill has to offer with good proximity to bus lines, quick access to downtown, and freeways, First Hill medical facilities (Cherry Hill is across the street), Seattle University, Amazon and South Lake Union. Fun retail, great restaurants, and hip coffee shops just steps away.
For more information or a showing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.

#AvenueOneResidential #AmazonSLU #CapitolHill #FirstHill

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 16th Ave. #203 have any available units?
706 16th Ave. #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 16th Ave. #203 have?
Some of 706 16th Ave. #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 16th Ave. #203 currently offering any rent specials?
706 16th Ave. #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 16th Ave. #203 pet-friendly?
No, 706 16th Ave. #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 706 16th Ave. #203 offer parking?
Yes, 706 16th Ave. #203 offers parking.
Does 706 16th Ave. #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 16th Ave. #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 16th Ave. #203 have a pool?
No, 706 16th Ave. #203 does not have a pool.
Does 706 16th Ave. #203 have accessible units?
No, 706 16th Ave. #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 16th Ave. #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 16th Ave. #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
