706 16th Ave. #203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking

Capitol Hill Condominium - Available 8/9 - Light and bright two bed two bath condo for lease in desirable Capitol Hill location. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Deck off spacious living room. Kitchen features handy island with track lighting. One assigned carport parking spot and storage locker included in rent. Tenant only pays electricity, other utilities included in the rent. Washer/dryer in unit. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Great location takes advantage of all Capitol Hill has to offer with good proximity to bus lines, quick access to downtown, and freeways, First Hill medical facilities (Cherry Hill is across the street), Seattle University, Amazon and South Lake Union. Fun retail, great restaurants, and hip coffee shops just steps away.

For more information or a showing, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - lisa@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-356-9851.



#AvenueOneResidential #AmazonSLU #CapitolHill #FirstHill



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3322987)