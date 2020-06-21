6852 27th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Renovated Bryant House with Fenced Yard - Available June 13th. Enjoy long summer evenings in the terraced, fenced backyard, and cozy mornings sipping coffee in the wood-beamed living room. Renovated unfurnished Cape-Cod style house offers modern amenities and unfussy comfort, with plenty of room to work and relax. Perched above a quiet, tree-lined street, this lovely enclave is close to schools, restaurants, and University Village shopping. 15 minutes to DT Seattle. Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. A virtual tour of this property will be posted on June 13th.



Residents pay all utility fees to utility providers based on actual usage. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $3,800 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, or cannabis manufacture permitted on the premises.



Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:

Screening Criteria for all Applicants:

- Applicant on-time for showing appointment

- Positive Government Issued ID

- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older

- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval

- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:

- Most recent paycheck stub

- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants

- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants

- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income

- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income

- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1

- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent

- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency

- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria

- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision

- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)

- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record



If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.



This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve

vulnerable populations.



