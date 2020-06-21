All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6852 27th Ave NE

6852 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6852 27th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Renovated Bryant House with Fenced Yard - Available June 13th. Enjoy long summer evenings in the terraced, fenced backyard, and cozy mornings sipping coffee in the wood-beamed living room. Renovated unfurnished Cape-Cod style house offers modern amenities and unfussy comfort, with plenty of room to work and relax. Perched above a quiet, tree-lined street, this lovely enclave is close to schools, restaurants, and University Village shopping. 15 minutes to DT Seattle. Due to COVID-19 & the Washington Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we are currently not offering in-person tours. A virtual tour of this property will be posted on June 13th.

Residents pay all utility fees to utility providers based on actual usage. Small pets considered on a case-by-case basis. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $3,800 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, or cannabis manufacture permitted on the premises.

Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:
Screening Criteria for all Applicants:
- Applicant on-time for showing appointment
- Positive Government Issued ID
- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older
- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval
- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:
- Most recent paycheck stub
- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants
- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants
- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income
- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income
- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1
- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent
- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency
- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria
- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision
- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)
- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record

If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.

This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve
vulnerable populations.

(RLNE5831319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 27th Ave NE have any available units?
6852 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6852 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 6852 27th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6852 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6852 27th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6852 27th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6852 27th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 6852 27th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 6852 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 27th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6852 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6852 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 6852 27th Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 6852 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6852 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
