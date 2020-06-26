Amenities

6715 Fremont Ave. N. Available 07/01/19 Phinney Ridge Home - Available July 1st! This classic Craftsman home has all the modern comforts along with exquisite style that will make you thrilled to come home everyday! This beautiful 3 bedroom, plus office/den and 3.5 bathroom home is nestled in the charming and highly desirable Phinney Ridge neighborhood, just blocks from Greenlake and fantastic parks and running trails. This home marries the traditional style with the upscale sophistication of contemporary design. Washed in natural light, this unique gem offers European finishes, expansive living spaces, and a wide and open floor plan. Enjoy heated bathroom floors, air conditioning, Italian appliances, and a patio deck perfect for entertaining. No detail is left untouched. Easy access to public transportation, I-99 and quick commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus without having to get on I-5. Clean and efficient gas heat. Off street parking plus plenty of street parking. No pets and no smoking - FIRM.



To schedule a showing of this exquisite home, please contact Barb Bender at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575. To view an electronic tour, please visit: https://tours.virtuance.com/public/vtour/display/922423#!/



No Pets Allowed



