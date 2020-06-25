6558 24th Ave NE

Amenities

Charming Ravenna Home with Large Yard Available Now! - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



This charming home is located in the very desirable neighborhood of Ravenna. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious living room, cozy kitchen with plenty of natural light, and hardwoods throughout the house. A great house to entertain friends and family alike for all the holidays to come. This house is close to I-5, 25th Ave NE, and just minutes to Aurora.



In the basement of the house is a washer and dryer as well as plenty of space for storage. Attached one car garage too!



Relax in this oasis and enjoy the summer!



The Ravenna neighborhood is full of life and offers many excellent restaurants, pubs, lounges and stores. A lovely place to call home and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- 12-month lease required

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Tenants are responsible for yard care and maintenance.

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with additional pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement



