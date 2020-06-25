All apartments in Seattle
6558 24th Ave NE
6558 24th Ave NE

6558 24th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6558 24th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Ravenna Home with Large Yard Available Now! - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

This charming home is located in the very desirable neighborhood of Ravenna. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, spacious living room, cozy kitchen with plenty of natural light, and hardwoods throughout the house. A great house to entertain friends and family alike for all the holidays to come. This house is close to I-5, 25th Ave NE, and just minutes to Aurora.

In the basement of the house is a washer and dryer as well as plenty of space for storage. Attached one car garage too!

Relax in this oasis and enjoy the summer!

The Ravenna neighborhood is full of life and offers many excellent restaurants, pubs, lounges and stores. A lovely place to call home and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- 12-month lease required
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Tenants are responsible for yard care and maintenance.
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with additional pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

(RLNE4868914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6558 24th Ave NE have any available units?
6558 24th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6558 24th Ave NE have?
Some of 6558 24th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6558 24th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6558 24th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6558 24th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6558 24th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6558 24th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6558 24th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6558 24th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6558 24th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6558 24th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6558 24th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6558 24th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6558 24th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6558 24th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6558 24th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
