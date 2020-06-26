All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

6554 28th Ave NE

6554 28th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6554 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
6554 28th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled SUNSET VIEW SFHw/finished Basement has 5BDR,3BA, 2Fireplace FOR RENT! - MOVE IN TIME IS NEGOTIABLE! Can move in between May to August,2020.
The Large SFH with finished basement and 2 fireplace. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Fenced back yard is ready to move in. New modern Kitchen with Granite counter top, Island table, tile flooring. This house was upgraded. Upstairs has formal dining room, Living room 2 BR w hardwood floor, kitchen, laundry room and 2 BA. Downstairs has 3 large Laminate wood flooring bedrooms & one large Full BA, workshop etc. 2 Carport parking attach to the house, nice fenced backyard. Easy access to I-5, buslines take you to DT Seattle. Minutes to UW, U village, WholeFood, Restaurants, plazas. Northgate Mall, Greenlake, magnuson park, Parks, Gilman Trail. This is a large beautiful house located at Wedgwood/Bryant/ViewRidge neighborhood, famous elementary,Eskstein middle school, Roosevelt High school. Please leave your contact phone number when you request to view the house.
Pet is case by case.
Move in cost:
Application fee: $50.
First month rent : $5150
Security Deposit : $5150
Last month rent : $5150
Please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.

(RLNE4142633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6554 28th Ave NE have any available units?
6554 28th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6554 28th Ave NE have?
Some of 6554 28th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6554 28th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6554 28th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6554 28th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6554 28th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 6554 28th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6554 28th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6554 28th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6554 28th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6554 28th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6554 28th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6554 28th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6554 28th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6554 28th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6554 28th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
