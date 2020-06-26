Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

6554 28th Ave NE Available 06/01/20 Newly Remodeled SUNSET VIEW SFHw/finished Basement has 5BDR,3BA, 2Fireplace FOR RENT! - MOVE IN TIME IS NEGOTIABLE! Can move in between May to August,2020.

The Large SFH with finished basement and 2 fireplace. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, Fenced back yard is ready to move in. New modern Kitchen with Granite counter top, Island table, tile flooring. This house was upgraded. Upstairs has formal dining room, Living room 2 BR w hardwood floor, kitchen, laundry room and 2 BA. Downstairs has 3 large Laminate wood flooring bedrooms & one large Full BA, workshop etc. 2 Carport parking attach to the house, nice fenced backyard. Easy access to I-5, buslines take you to DT Seattle. Minutes to UW, U village, WholeFood, Restaurants, plazas. Northgate Mall, Greenlake, magnuson park, Parks, Gilman Trail. This is a large beautiful house located at Wedgwood/Bryant/ViewRidge neighborhood, famous elementary,Eskstein middle school, Roosevelt High school. Please leave your contact phone number when you request to view the house.

Pet is case by case.

Move in cost:

Application fee: $50.

First month rent : $5150

Security Deposit : $5150

Last month rent : $5150

Please call 425-220-8757 for leasing appointment.



(RLNE4142633)