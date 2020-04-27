6542 32nd Avenue NE Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Book a showing now and see for yourself this charming 1,600-square-foot townhouse (3 stories) located on the peaceful Ravenna neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!



This unfurnished property has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and it comes with 2 parking spots - 1 attached garage (covered) and 1 street parking (unassigned).



The bright and airy interior features recessed lightings, carpet, and hardwood flooring; large picture windows and glass door that let in natural light to enter the rooms. Inside, especially from its balcony, also offer an unobstructed view of the surroundings outside.



The lovely modern kitchen is smartly equipped with quartz countertops and high-end appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, and microwave. Its dark-toned cabinets and drawers offer ample storage/pantry space. Its exquisitely designed pendant lights cast a soft romantic light over its wide island and in the dining area. The stylish bar stools provide casual seating for a sumptuous meal or chatting with the cook.

The bedrooms are simply spacious and cozy for sleeping. Its chic and tidy bathrooms, meanwhile, are equipped with a large, elegant vanity that offers lots of space to store toiletries, etc.; a flush toilet, and a cozy shower, subtly enclosed in a frameless glass shower door.



The home has A/C and electric heater for climate control.



For laundry convenience, an in-unit washer/dryer are provided which are included in the rent.



These utilities are included in the rent: landscaping, and the HOA Fees. The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, trash, gas, water, cable, sewage and Internet.



No pets allowed, sorry.



Smoking is strictly prohibited in the property.



Walk Score: 77

Bike Score: 77



This location is close to transportation stops and public parks. 6542 32nd Avenue Northeast has a Walk Score of 77 out of 100 so its considered to be Very Walkable and bikeable that most errands can be accomplished either on foot or by bicycle.



