Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6502 Jones Ave NW Available 08/24/19 Enjoy this spacious 3-bedroom home in the heart of Ballard with attached garage and fenced yard. - Charming Mid-Century traditional home with hardwood floors. Large living & dining room with corner windows for great natural light and wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room flows into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and back door leading to a large deck and fenced back yard. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Fully finished downstairs with huge master bedroom, updated bathroom, and second fireplace. Bonus room downstairs perfect for an office with access to the garage and back yard. Laundry room with full-size washer/ dryer and utility sink. Pets possible with prior approval and additional deposit. Tenants responsible for landscaping and utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking

