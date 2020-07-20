All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

6502 Jones Ave NW

6502 Jones Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6502 Jones Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6502 Jones Ave NW Available 08/24/19 Enjoy this spacious 3-bedroom home in the heart of Ballard with attached garage and fenced yard. - Charming Mid-Century traditional home with hardwood floors. Large living & dining room with corner windows for great natural light and wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room flows into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and back door leading to a large deck and fenced back yard. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Fully finished downstairs with huge master bedroom, updated bathroom, and second fireplace. Bonus room downstairs perfect for an office with access to the garage and back yard. Laundry room with full-size washer/ dryer and utility sink. Pets possible with prior approval and additional deposit. Tenants responsible for landscaping and utilities. Application fee $45 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking
Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5045084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Jones Ave NW have any available units?
6502 Jones Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Jones Ave NW have?
Some of 6502 Jones Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Jones Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Jones Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Jones Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6502 Jones Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6502 Jones Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Jones Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6502 Jones Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6502 Jones Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Jones Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6502 Jones Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Jones Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6502 Jones Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Jones Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Jones Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
