Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:06 AM

604 W Prospect

604 West Prospect Street · (206) 409-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

604 West Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 carriage house · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful carriage house on Prospect, south slope of Queen Anne; 1 bdrm house, 1 bath, huge deck, laundry in unit, tons of built ins, drawers, closets. great unit with maple hardwoods in the upstairs, travertine stone downstairs; reverse floor plan, kitchen - living up, sleeping down; surround sound, skylights, tons of windows, large deck, parking for 1 car. resident pays 50.00 partial share of water, sewer and garbage. can be rented furnished 3800 per month includes utilities. available by june 15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 W Prospect have any available units?
604 W Prospect has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 W Prospect have?
Some of 604 W Prospect's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 W Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
604 W Prospect isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 W Prospect pet-friendly?
No, 604 W Prospect is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 604 W Prospect offer parking?
Yes, 604 W Prospect does offer parking.
Does 604 W Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 W Prospect offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 W Prospect have a pool?
No, 604 W Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 604 W Prospect have accessible units?
No, 604 W Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 604 W Prospect have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 W Prospect has units with dishwashers.
