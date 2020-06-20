604 W Prospect

Amenities

Beautiful carriage house on Prospect, south slope of Queen Anne; 1 bdrm house, 1 bath, huge deck, laundry in unit, tons of built ins, drawers, closets. great unit with maple hardwoods in the upstairs, travertine stone downstairs; reverse floor plan, kitchen - living up, sleeping down; surround sound, skylights, tons of windows, large deck, parking for 1 car. resident pays 50.00 partial share of water, sewer and garbage. can be rented furnished 3800 per month includes utilities. available by june 15