Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
6017 35th Ave NE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

6017 35th Ave NE

6017 35th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6017 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98115
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Studio in well kept Bryant neighborhood - Convenient Bryant neighborhood. Location just minutes from University of Washington, Children's Hospital, U-Village, Restaurants, shopping, Burke Gilman Trail and more. Easy commute to downtown and light rail. Studio MIL unit attached to main house. Shared washer/dryer and garden area. Updated unit, kitchen includes all appliances, full bath and spacious living room/bedroom area. All utilities included plus giga bit fiber optic internet. One parking spot plus street parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 35th Ave NE have any available units?
6017 35th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 35th Ave NE have?
Some of 6017 35th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 35th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
6017 35th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 35th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 6017 35th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 6017 35th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 6017 35th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 6017 35th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6017 35th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 35th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 6017 35th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 6017 35th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 6017 35th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 35th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 35th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
