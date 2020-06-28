6017 35th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Studio in well kept Bryant neighborhood - Convenient Bryant neighborhood. Location just minutes from University of Washington, Children's Hospital, U-Village, Restaurants, shopping, Burke Gilman Trail and more. Easy commute to downtown and light rail. Studio MIL unit attached to main house. Shared washer/dryer and garden area. Updated unit, kitchen includes all appliances, full bath and spacious living room/bedroom area. All utilities included plus giga bit fiber optic internet. One parking spot plus street parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091233)