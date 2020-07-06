5833 57th Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom house for rent. - Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in North Windermere neighborhood. Newly upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, furnace with Air Conditioning!! French doors to the beautiful deck/backyard. Minutes to U Village, UW, Met Mrkt/PCC, Children's Hospital, Burke-Gilman, Magnuson Park.



Property amenities



-Air Conditioning

-Cable TV Ready

-Dining room

-Dishwasher

-Double Pane Windows

-Dryer

-Family room



Terms:



Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

Lease: 6-12 months

First month rent: $2,795.00

Security deposit: $2,500.00

Tenant pays all utilities



No pets. No smoking.



If you are interested, please contact: ywei@wpirealestate.com or (206)522-8172 ext 145



