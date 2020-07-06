All apartments in Seattle
5833 57th Ave NE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

5833 57th Ave NE

5833 57th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5833 57th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom house for rent. - Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in North Windermere neighborhood. Newly upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, furnace with Air Conditioning!! French doors to the beautiful deck/backyard. Minutes to U Village, UW, Met Mrkt/PCC, Children's Hospital, Burke-Gilman, Magnuson Park.

Property amenities

-Air Conditioning
-Cable TV Ready
-Dining room
-Dishwasher
-Double Pane Windows
-Dryer
-Family room

Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
Lease: 6-12 months
First month rent: $2,795.00
Security deposit: $2,500.00
Tenant pays all utilities

No pets. No smoking.

If you are interested, please contact: ywei@wpirealestate.com or (206)522-8172 ext 145

(RLNE5335108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 57th Ave NE have any available units?
5833 57th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 57th Ave NE have?
Some of 5833 57th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 57th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5833 57th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 57th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5833 57th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5833 57th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 5833 57th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 5833 57th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5833 57th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 57th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5833 57th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5833 57th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5833 57th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 57th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 57th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

