Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

5818 NE 70th St, A305

5818 Northeast 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
View Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
5818 NE 70th St, A305 Available 11/01/19 Sand Point Condo with All the Amenities! - Welcome home to this excellent two bedroom, two bath Sand Point condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. This updated unit features a spacious deck, large living room, and a great design for entertainment and relaxation. The master bedroom has two closets and bath en suite.

The amenities abound at the Seventy-O One Condominium, with seasonal outdoor pool, indoor jacuzzi and sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, storage units, and modern laundry rooms. This unit comes with one assigned spot in the underground secured parking garage, with additional parking in lot for guests. The condo has access to the Burke Gilman Trail and is close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.

- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $50 / person per month.
- Tenant pays electric.
- Assigned parking in secured garage included.
- 12 month lease preferred.
- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated over six months.
- Cat(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have any available units?
5818 NE 70th St, A305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have?
Some of 5818 NE 70th St, A305's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 NE 70th St, A305 currently offering any rent specials?
5818 NE 70th St, A305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 NE 70th St, A305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 is pet friendly.
Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 offer parking?
Yes, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 offers parking.
Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have a pool?
Yes, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 has a pool.
Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have accessible units?
No, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 NE 70th St, A305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 NE 70th St, A305 does not have units with dishwashers.

