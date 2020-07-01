Amenities

5818 NE 70th St, A305 Available 11/01/19 Sand Point Condo with All the Amenities! - Welcome home to this excellent two bedroom, two bath Sand Point condo located across from Warren Magnuson Park. This updated unit features a spacious deck, large living room, and a great design for entertainment and relaxation. The master bedroom has two closets and bath en suite.



The amenities abound at the Seventy-O One Condominium, with seasonal outdoor pool, indoor jacuzzi and sauna, fitness center, clubhouse, storage units, and modern laundry rooms. This unit comes with one assigned spot in the underground secured parking garage, with additional parking in lot for guests. The condo has access to the Burke Gilman Trail and is close to public transportation, light rail, UW, Seattle Childrens, and University Village.



- Utilities (water, sewer, garbage) $50 / person per month.

- Tenant pays electric.

- Assigned parking in secured garage included.

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Viewings by appointment only. Please go to our website, http://mapleleafmgt.com/, to schedule a viewing.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated over six months.

- Cat(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



No Dogs Allowed



