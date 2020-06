Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

5810 14th Ave NW #A Available 07/17/20 Amazing town home in Ballard 3bd 2.5ba - Come take a look at this modern town home located in Ballard. This home features all stainless steel appliances. Open light and bright floor plan that opens to the living room. 3 bed 2.5 bath and 1540 sqft. Massive rooftop for summer parties!



If you're looking for a great location, convenient and clean, then this is IT!

call the friendly leasing agent for showings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5609705)