Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:35 PM

5544 39th Avenue North East

5544 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5544 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely adorable home in the Bryant/Hawthorne Hills neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete with refinished hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a big picture window and a cozy fireplace. Just off the formal dining room which has great built in shelves and cabinets is a beautiful sun room. The kitchen is bright, cheery and has a dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Downstairs in the partially finished basement you will find a large laundry/utility room with a full size washer and dryer and an additional storage room as well as access to the 1 car garage. The fenced back yard is the ideal set up for entertaining. One block away from the Metropolitan Market and located in a nice quiet neighborhood this one is a must see and will definitely go fast! 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets Please! 1 car garage and street parking available. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/thjvd2ewq88156a/5544%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 1520 SF - Dishwasher/Disposal - Electric Oven/Range - Refrigerator/Microwave - Full Washer/Dryer - Formal Dining Room, Sun Room, Laundry/Utility Room, Storage Room - Oil Heat - 1 Car Garage, Driveway, Street Parking - No Pets/No Smoking - Fully Fenced Backyard - Tenant Responsible for All Utilities including yard care - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 39th Avenue North East have any available units?
5544 39th Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 39th Avenue North East have?
Some of 5544 39th Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 39th Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
5544 39th Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 39th Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 5544 39th Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5544 39th Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 5544 39th Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 5544 39th Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5544 39th Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 39th Avenue North East have a pool?
Yes, 5544 39th Avenue North East has a pool.
Does 5544 39th Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 5544 39th Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 39th Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5544 39th Avenue North East has units with dishwashers.

