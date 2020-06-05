5544 39th Avenue North East

Amenities

Absolutely adorable home in the Bryant/Hawthorne Hills neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom complete with refinished hardwood floors throughout. The living room features a big picture window and a cozy fireplace. Just off the formal dining room which has great built in shelves and cabinets is a beautiful sun room. The kitchen is bright, cheery and has a dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Downstairs in the partially finished basement you will find a large laundry/utility room with a full size washer and dryer and an additional storage room as well as access to the 1 car garage. The fenced back yard is the ideal set up for entertaining. One block away from the Metropolitan Market and located in a nice quiet neighborhood this one is a must see and will definitely go fast! 12 month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No Smoking and No Pets Please! 1 car garage and street parking available. We are happy to provide a video tour! Applications and lease paperwork all done online! Keys will be available for you onsite! VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.dropbox.com/s/thjvd2ewq88156a/5544%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 1 Bathroom - Approx 1520 SF - Dishwasher/Disposal - Electric Oven/Range - Refrigerator/Microwave - Full Washer/Dryer - Formal Dining Room, Sun Room, Laundry/Utility Room, Storage Room - Oil Heat - 1 Car Garage, Driveway, Street Parking - No Pets/No Smoking - Fully Fenced Backyard - Tenant Responsible for All Utilities including yard care - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!