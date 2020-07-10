All apartments in Seattle
5422 30th Ave SW

5422 30th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5422 30th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
West Seattle Charmer 4 bed/1 bath - This cozy and bright 4 bedroom is just minutes to Parks, Nature trails, and the West Seattle Junction. Recently remodeled with great storage options, a large kitchen, a breakfast nook and a huge outdoor patio and green spacePerfect for entertaining in the Spring and Summer. A fireplace and built in bookcase is the perfect warm retreat for some of the colder months. This home has it all- comfort, convenience and utility. Please contact our friendly leasing agent to schedule a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5811004)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5422 30th Ave SW have any available units?
5422 30th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5422 30th Ave SW have?
Some of 5422 30th Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5422 30th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
5422 30th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5422 30th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5422 30th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 5422 30th Ave SW offer parking?
No, 5422 30th Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 5422 30th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5422 30th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5422 30th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 5422 30th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 5422 30th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 5422 30th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5422 30th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5422 30th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

