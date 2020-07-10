5422 30th Ave SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

West Seattle Charmer 4 bed/1 bath - This cozy and bright 4 bedroom is just minutes to Parks, Nature trails, and the West Seattle Junction. Recently remodeled with great storage options, a large kitchen, a breakfast nook and a huge outdoor patio and green spacePerfect for entertaining in the Spring and Summer. A fireplace and built in bookcase is the perfect warm retreat for some of the colder months. This home has it all- comfort, convenience and utility. Please contact our friendly leasing agent to schedule a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5811004)