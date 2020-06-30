5402 NE 54th St

Amenities

Immaculate Mid-Century rambler on a quiet dead-end street located on the North end of Laurelhurst bordering Windermere. Home features a large open living area, separate dining room, and family room/den, two en-suite spacious bedrooms with their own private baths. Master bath has been updated. Vintage, retro kitchen with newer appliances. Newer furnace and hot water heater. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Well situated on a private corner lot. Convenient to shopping, UW, Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Magnuson Park, and the Burke Trail. Large 2 car-attached garage. Fireplace for decor only.



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.



