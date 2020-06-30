All apartments in Seattle
5402 NE 54th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5402 NE 54th St

5402 Northeast 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5402 Northeast 54th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW!**

Immaculate Mid-Century rambler on a quiet dead-end street located on the North end of Laurelhurst bordering Windermere. Home features a large open living area, separate dining room, and family room/den, two en-suite spacious bedrooms with their own private baths. Master bath has been updated. Vintage, retro kitchen with newer appliances. Newer furnace and hot water heater. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer. Well situated on a private corner lot. Convenient to shopping, UW, Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Magnuson Park, and the Burke Trail. Large 2 car-attached garage. Fireplace for decor only.

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW Group.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5402-ne-54th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 NE 54th St have any available units?
5402 NE 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5402 NE 54th St have?
Some of 5402 NE 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 NE 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
5402 NE 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 NE 54th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5402 NE 54th St is pet friendly.
Does 5402 NE 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 5402 NE 54th St offers parking.
Does 5402 NE 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5402 NE 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 NE 54th St have a pool?
No, 5402 NE 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 5402 NE 54th St have accessible units?
No, 5402 NE 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 NE 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5402 NE 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.

