All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
535 13th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
535 13th Ave E
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:15 AM

535 13th Ave E

535 13th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

535 13th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Park Manor is a 59 unit 1953 building in Capitol Hill. Building amenities include controlled access, roof deck, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking garage, storage, near buslines and views. Cat accepted with a non-refundable fee. Park Manor is a 59 unit 1953 building in Capitol Hill. Building amenities include controlled access, roof deck, hardwood floors, laundry facilities, parking garage, near buslines and views. Cat friendly. This really is a nice partment in a well maintained building. ** Enjoy Free rent till May 1st.** **Deposit moves you in.** For the quickest reply its best to TEXT. 1-206-261-2276 I ask that you text me 30 minutes before you want to see the unit and if its still free I will meet you there. 1-206-261-2276 Thank you

Terms: 12/month only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Walton Lofts
75 Vine St
Seattle, WA 98121
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Charbern
1705 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 535 13th Ave E have any available units?
535 13th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 13th Ave E have?
Some of 535 13th Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 13th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
535 13th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 13th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 535 13th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 535 13th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 535 13th Ave E offers parking.
Does 535 13th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 13th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 13th Ave E have a pool?
No, 535 13th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 535 13th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 535 13th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 535 13th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 13th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University