Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

532 N 105th St.

532 N 105th St · No Longer Available
Location

532 N 105th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Newer 3-Bedroom Townhome in Seattle with 2 Parking Spaces!! - Stunning newer construction (2017) townhome in ELTOVAR! This is a gorgeous home with tons of natural light! Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor: entry, bedroom and 1-car garage. Main floor: living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Top floor: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has double vanity and large closet. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Amazing giant roof top deck with nice territorial views. Other features include LED lights throughout the home and radiant heated floors on 1st and 2nd level. Fantastic location: walk to parks, shops and restaurants. NOTE: There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit! One spot is the attached garage, and there is also one additional off street parking spot. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit. Don't miss your chance on this one - it will go fast! Make an appointment to view this wonderful home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES:

Per Seattles Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

(RLNE5199826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 N 105th St. have any available units?
532 N 105th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 N 105th St. have?
Some of 532 N 105th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 N 105th St. currently offering any rent specials?
532 N 105th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 N 105th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 N 105th St. is pet friendly.
Does 532 N 105th St. offer parking?
Yes, 532 N 105th St. offers parking.
Does 532 N 105th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 N 105th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 N 105th St. have a pool?
No, 532 N 105th St. does not have a pool.
Does 532 N 105th St. have accessible units?
No, 532 N 105th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 532 N 105th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 N 105th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

