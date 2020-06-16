532 N 105th St.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Newer 3-Bedroom Townhome in Seattle with 2 Parking Spaces!! - Stunning newer construction (2017) townhome in ELTOVAR! This is a gorgeous home with tons of natural light! Modern design and finishes with open floor plan and floor to ceiling windows. Ground floor: entry, bedroom and 1-car garage. Main floor: living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath. Top floor: 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has double vanity and large closet. Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Amazing giant roof top deck with nice territorial views. Other features include LED lights throughout the home and radiant heated floors on 1st and 2nd level. Fantastic location: walk to parks, shops and restaurants. NOTE: There are 2 assigned parking spaces for this unit! One spot is the attached garage, and there is also one additional off street parking spot. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis, with additional deposit. Don't miss your chance on this one - it will go fast! Make an appointment to view this wonderful home today!



