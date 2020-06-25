5200 37th Ave NE

Amenities
Sunny Clean, Quiet, Corner Location - Property Id: 171845
Sunny corner, clean and nice neighborhood.
- 4 bedrooms and roomier 3 additional lounge, family and sun rooms.
1. Easy walking distance to Children's hospital,
2. Steps to Burke Gilman, Met market, UW, U Village, 3. Easy walk/commute to QFC, shops, Grand Central Bakery
4. New Gas Fireplace, New Gas Range/Oven, New French door Fridge, New Maytag Dishwasher-All Stainless Steel.
5. Newer Laundry.
6. On bus route to Children's hospital, UW, Fremont. 7. Connecting bus to Light Rail, Bellevue.
Tenants pay utilities. Single car garage. Plenty of street parking. No pets, No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171845p
Property Id 171845
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5268953)