Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
510 Lakeside Ave S #12
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

510 Lakeside Ave S #12

510 Lakeside Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

510 Lakeside Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
510 Lakeside Ave S #12 Available 06/01/19 Sunbreaker Condominium ~ Leschi, Lake Washington - Available June 1st - Just in time for summer at the lake! Light and bright, two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, top-floor condo. Hardwood floors, floor to ceiling picture windows, fireplace with tile surround, and separate dining area. Breakfast bar in the kitchen, plus stainless appliances, brand new refrigerator, and tiled back-splash. View of Mount Rainier right out your window! In-unit washer/dryer. Two bedrooms, one with an attached bath. Built-ins in the closet. One reserved parking space plus extra storage. Private dock for residents with small yard, and daily boat tie-up. Perfect for entertaining or BBQs. Jump right in! Enjoy easy access to bus lines, and a quick walk takes you to Leschi Market, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #leschirentals #lakewashingtoncondo #forleaseleschi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4889991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have any available units?
510 Lakeside Ave S #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have?
Some of 510 Lakeside Ave S #12's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Lakeside Ave S #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 pet-friendly?
No, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 offer parking?
Yes, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 offers parking.
Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have a pool?
No, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have accessible units?
No, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Lakeside Ave S #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
