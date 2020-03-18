Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

510 Lakeside Ave S #12 Available 06/01/19 Sunbreaker Condominium ~ Leschi, Lake Washington - Available June 1st - Just in time for summer at the lake! Light and bright, two bedroom, 1 3/4 bath, top-floor condo. Hardwood floors, floor to ceiling picture windows, fireplace with tile surround, and separate dining area. Breakfast bar in the kitchen, plus stainless appliances, brand new refrigerator, and tiled back-splash. View of Mount Rainier right out your window! In-unit washer/dryer. Two bedrooms, one with an attached bath. Built-ins in the closet. One reserved parking space plus extra storage. Private dock for residents with small yard, and daily boat tie-up. Perfect for entertaining or BBQs. Jump right in! Enjoy easy access to bus lines, and a quick walk takes you to Leschi Market, restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



#avenueoneresidential #leschirentals #lakewashingtoncondo #forleaseleschi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4889991)