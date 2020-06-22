All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5034 17th

5034 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5034 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
ABO LLC - Property Id: 78088

The Best location of UW student Housing - This newly remodeled student housing is in a great location at the heart of the U District, 2 blocks away from UW campus. This female-only housing is a place for undergraduate and graduate school students, and international students are welcome. It is accessible to all the great restaurants, grocery stores (Trader Joe, Safeway), close to the University Village mall, and entertainment in the center of U district.

Featuring the University Regency
*Rate starts from $700. There are one room available now.
* Utilities are included
* Walking distance to the UW campus (only 2 blocks, 10 min)
* Washer/dryer on site
* New wood floors
* Wi-Fi included
* There is limited parking behind the house
* Easy access to I-5. 10 min to get to downtown Seattle normally; 20+min in rush hour.
*Bike and walking paths available nearby as well as bus lines.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78088
Property Id 78088

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4762183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 17th have any available units?
5034 17th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5034 17th have?
Some of 5034 17th's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 17th currently offering any rent specials?
5034 17th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 17th pet-friendly?
No, 5034 17th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5034 17th offer parking?
Yes, 5034 17th offers parking.
Does 5034 17th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5034 17th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 17th have a pool?
No, 5034 17th does not have a pool.
Does 5034 17th have accessible units?
No, 5034 17th does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 17th have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 17th does not have units with dishwashers.
