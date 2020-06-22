Amenities

The Best location of UW student Housing - This newly remodeled student housing is in a great location at the heart of the U District, 2 blocks away from UW campus. This female-only housing is a place for undergraduate and graduate school students, and international students are welcome. It is accessible to all the great restaurants, grocery stores (Trader Joe, Safeway), close to the University Village mall, and entertainment in the center of U district.



*Rate starts from $700. There are one room available now.

* Utilities are included

* Walking distance to the UW campus (only 2 blocks, 10 min)

* Washer/dryer on site

* New wood floors

* Wi-Fi included

* There is limited parking behind the house

* Easy access to I-5. 10 min to get to downtown Seattle normally; 20+min in rush hour.

*Bike and walking paths available nearby as well as bus lines.

