5004 Fauntleroy Way South West
Last updated June 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

5004 Fauntleroy Way South West

5004 Fauntleroy Way SW · No Longer Available
Welcome to another contemporary 3BR 1.75 BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5004 Fauntleroy Way SW Seattle WA. High end finishes, intelligent design, kitchen w/ SS appliances, ample cabinetry, generous island, designer lighting & 1 car garage. Concrete flooring, tankless water heater, ductless mini split AC System. Rent is $3400 +$7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have any available units?
5004 Fauntleroy Way South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have?
Some of 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Fauntleroy Way South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West offers parking.
Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West has a pool.
Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have accessible units?
No, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Fauntleroy Way South West does not have units with dishwashers.
