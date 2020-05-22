5004 Fauntleroy Way South West

Amenities

Welcome to another contemporary 3BR 1.75 BA presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 5004 Fauntleroy Way SW Seattle WA. High end finishes, intelligent design, kitchen w/ SS appliances, ample cabinetry, generous island, designer lighting & 1 car garage. Concrete flooring, tankless water heater, ductless mini split AC System. Rent is $3400 +$7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064