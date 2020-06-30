500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent with stunning views of the Puget Sound. Included in the rent is one parking space in building garage, washer/dryer in unit, and tons of closet space!

Brand new carpeting and freshly painted, ready for you to move in!



No Pets.

500 Elliot Ave. W

