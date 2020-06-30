All apartments in Seattle
500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1

500 Elliott Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

500 Elliott Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent with stunning views of the Puget Sound. Included in the rent is one parking space in building garage, washer/dryer in unit, and tons of closet space!
Brand new carpeting and freshly painted, ready for you to move in!

No Pets.
500 Elliot Ave. W
Beautiful one bedroom condo for rent with stunning views of the Puget Sound. Included in the rent is one parking space in building garage, washer/dryer in unit, and tons of closet space!
Brand new carpeting and freshly painted, ready for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have any available units?
500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have?
Some of 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 offers parking.
Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have a pool?
No, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Elliott Avenue West #307 - 1 has units with dishwashers.

