All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303

4754 18th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4754 18th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
clubhouse
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
internet access
Conveniently located 2 blocks from the UW!

Rents range from $800-950 per month.
$50 utility fee covers all utilities!
WiFi is FREE!

Every apartment includes a refrigerator, microwave, kitchen cabinetry and counter tops, twin bed frame and desk. There is a shared full kitchen, laundry and TV lounge on the 1st floor of the building. First and last month's rent and a $500 refundable security deposit are required upon move in. A payment equal to one month's rent is required to reserve a unit in advance (this amount goes toward the balance at move in).

You can find photos, a YouTube video tour and the application on our website at offcampusresidences.com.

Book a tour at: https://offcampustours.youcanbook.me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have any available units?
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have?
Some of 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303's amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 currently offering any rent specials?
4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 pet-friendly?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 offer parking?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 does not offer parking.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have a pool?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 does not have a pool.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have accessible units?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4754 18th Ave NE, Unit 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
AMLI Mark24
2428 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Radius
400 Boren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Elan Uptown Flats
300 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University