4747 21st Avenue Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/29) between 1:45-2:15pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Nice 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms recently remodeled house in U-District, 1.5 blocks to UW Campus. All 5 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light. wood floor through out the house. Some remodel works will be done before new lease starts. Free parking in back. All appliances provided. Great neighborhood, convenient location. First/last/deposit ($4200), Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available 9/10/2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.