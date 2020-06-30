All apartments in Seattle
4747 21st Avenue Northeast

4747 21st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4747 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 **OPEN HOUSE on this SATURDAY (2/29) between 1:45-2:15pm, showing will last for 30 minutes, please be on time if you plan to come.** Nice 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms recently remodeled house in U-District, 1.5 blocks to UW Campus. All 5 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light. wood floor through out the house. Some remodel works will be done before new lease starts. Free parking in back. All appliances provided. Great neighborhood, convenient location. First/last/deposit ($4200), Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available 9/10/2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have any available units?
4747 21st Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4747 21st Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
4747 21st Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4747 21st Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4747 21st Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4747 21st Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

