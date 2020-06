Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed pet friendly

U-Village /Sandpoint - U-Village / Sandpoint - Laurelcrest Condominiums, Top floor studio unit with walk-in closet, 500 sq ft. Minutes from the University of Washington, University Village, and Children's Hospital. The Burke-Gilman trail runs right behind the property. Coin-operated laundry facilities and bike storage rooms. Well kept grounds and permit parking. No Dogs / No Smoking. $1,195/mo., w/s/g included. Please call Acer NW (425) 977-4068.



(RLNE3302737)