4250 Williams Ave W
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

4250 Williams Ave W

4250 Williams Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Williams Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4250 Williams Ave W Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhouse in Magnolia!! - Available June 5th! This stunning three-level townhouse, built in 2006, offers 1360 square feet of spacious living.

First floor includes den with closet space, perfect for guests or a home office. Second floor features main living area lined with bamboo floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinets, and granite countertops.

Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, ample closet space and sit on the third floor, providing privacy. Covered 1 car parking garage!

Perfect location! Townhouse is located steps away from major bus lines that will take you to Downtown, South Lake Union, Queen Anne, Ballard, and other neighboring communities. Just a short distance away from Discovery Park and Lawton Park!

Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-in fees:
First month: $2700
Security Deposit: $2700

To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.

Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.

Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

(RLNE2563544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Williams Ave W have any available units?
4250 Williams Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Williams Ave W have?
Some of 4250 Williams Ave W's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Williams Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Williams Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Williams Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Williams Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Williams Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Williams Ave W offers parking.
Does 4250 Williams Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Williams Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Williams Ave W have a pool?
No, 4250 Williams Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4250 Williams Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4250 Williams Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Williams Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Williams Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.

