Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4250 Williams Ave W Available 06/05/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Townhouse in Magnolia!! - Available June 5th! This stunning three-level townhouse, built in 2006, offers 1360 square feet of spacious living.



First floor includes den with closet space, perfect for guests or a home office. Second floor features main living area lined with bamboo floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinets, and granite countertops.



Both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, ample closet space and sit on the third floor, providing privacy. Covered 1 car parking garage!



Perfect location! Townhouse is located steps away from major bus lines that will take you to Downtown, South Lake Union, Queen Anne, Ballard, and other neighboring communities. Just a short distance away from Discovery Park and Lawton Park!



Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



12-month lease is preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-in fees:

First month: $2700

Security Deposit: $2700



To schedule a showing please text/call Jenna at 949.292.3858.



Showings are by appointment only, limited to no more than two people in the house at one time, including broker. Please follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) by keeping at least a 6 foot distance at all times.



Please review our rental criteria using the following link: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



(RLNE2563544)