Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accessible garage pet friendly

4214 S Trenton St Available 06/01/19 Beautiful Seattle Townhome - Beautiful Greenbelt Station Townhouse located 1 block from the Rainier Beach Link Light Rail Station connecting you to DT. Seattle and Columbia City w/access to Capital Hill and the U District. Sophisticated urban living features chic modern designs, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, bath off master, double pane storm windows and a front garden area. Available June 1st.



Screening Criteria:

LEASE TERM: 12-month lease minimum



MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS: First & last month's rent required at the time of lease signing in addition to Security deposit equal to rent amount. If pet is allowed, Non-refundable fees are 10% of first months rent.



EMPLOYMENT HISTORY/INCOME: For verification consideration you must provide a copy of your 2 most recent pay stubs, and/or copies of government, pension, or valid program funding. If self-employed, you must provide signed copies of the last two years tax returns and the last 3 months bank statements. History of acceptable level of income must cover the previous 24 months. Rent to income ratio: 30% Debt to income ratio: 41%



CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: Your credit screening will be done by AppFolio using a FICO 2 (Fair Isaac Corporation) score, which is standard in the property management industry. If your application is not approved, you are entitled to contact the provider of the report for a free copy. They may be contacted at: consumer.relations@appfolio.com We require a positive credit history with: No more than 2 delinquent payments over the last 24 months. No accounts in collection No non-discharged bankruptcies No money owing to a previous landlord A minimum credit score of 750 At least 2 active accounts being rated to establish history



LANDLORD REFERENCES: Each rental applicant must be able to demonstrate a pattern of meeting their rental obligations, leaving prior rental properties in good condition and not having a pattern of complaints from neighbors. Applicants can have no prior evictions, and must have verifiable references for positive rental or mortgage history over the last 24 months. Please note that you must provide contact information for the previous landlord and that the previous landlord must take or return our screening calls within 72 hours of application submission or we will move onto the next application.



PET POLICY: If you intend to have a pet on the property you must obtain permission in advance and sign or provide the appropriate forms. All pets must be properly licensed if required by city or county law and you must provide a record of current immunizations. No pets over 35lbs if allowed.



INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY:

? Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must submit the following:

? Application filled out completely and truthfully. When applying remotely, signature on the application must be notarized.

? $45 screening fee per applicant.

? Copy of current state or government identification.

? Verification of income such as check stub for the past two pay periods, SSI / disability papers, child support papers, etc... If self-employed, provide last years tax returns and 3 months of current bank statements.



COSIGNERS: If you do not meet one or more of the above criteria, you may be able to qualify for a rental unit if you have a

third party located within the state that will guarantee your lease. The guarantor must fill out an application,

pass the screening process and have income and debt to income ratio sufficient to cover their expense and yours in event of default.



RENTERS INSURANCE: To be paid by each tenant ie: an individual policy for each adult tenant.



UTILITIES:Tenant is responsible for all utilities except for garbage and sewer.



SMOKING POLICY: No smoking.



HOA RULES: All tenants must agree to abide by HOA rules.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3978989)