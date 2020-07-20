All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4214 S Trenton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4214 S Trenton St
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:09 AM

4214 S Trenton St

4214 South Trenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4214 South Trenton Street, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
pet friendly
4214 S Trenton St Available 06/01/19 Beautiful Seattle Townhome - Beautiful Greenbelt Station Townhouse located 1 block from the Rainier Beach Link Light Rail Station connecting you to DT. Seattle and Columbia City w/access to Capital Hill and the U District. Sophisticated urban living features chic modern designs, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, bath off master, double pane storm windows and a front garden area. Available June 1st.

Screening Criteria:
LEASE TERM: 12-month lease minimum

MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS: First & last month's rent required at the time of lease signing in addition to Security deposit equal to rent amount. If pet is allowed, Non-refundable fees are 10% of first months rent.

EMPLOYMENT HISTORY/INCOME: For verification consideration you must provide a copy of your 2 most recent pay stubs, and/or copies of government, pension, or valid program funding. If self-employed, you must provide signed copies of the last two years tax returns and the last 3 months bank statements. History of acceptable level of income must cover the previous 24 months. Rent to income ratio: 30% Debt to income ratio: 41%

CREDIT REQUIREMENTS: Your credit screening will be done by AppFolio using a FICO 2 (Fair Isaac Corporation) score, which is standard in the property management industry. If your application is not approved, you are entitled to contact the provider of the report for a free copy. They may be contacted at: consumer.relations@appfolio.com We require a positive credit history with: No more than 2 delinquent payments over the last 24 months. No accounts in collection No non-discharged bankruptcies No money owing to a previous landlord A minimum credit score of 750 At least 2 active accounts being rated to establish history

LANDLORD REFERENCES: Each rental applicant must be able to demonstrate a pattern of meeting their rental obligations, leaving prior rental properties in good condition and not having a pattern of complaints from neighbors. Applicants can have no prior evictions, and must have verifiable references for positive rental or mortgage history over the last 24 months. Please note that you must provide contact information for the previous landlord and that the previous landlord must take or return our screening calls within 72 hours of application submission or we will move onto the next application.

PET POLICY: If you intend to have a pet on the property you must obtain permission in advance and sign or provide the appropriate forms. All pets must be properly licensed if required by city or county law and you must provide a record of current immunizations. No pets over 35lbs if allowed.

INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY:
? Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must submit the following:
? Application filled out completely and truthfully. When applying remotely, signature on the application must be notarized.
? $45 screening fee per applicant.
? Copy of current state or government identification.
? Verification of income such as check stub for the past two pay periods, SSI / disability papers, child support papers, etc... If self-employed, provide last years tax returns and 3 months of current bank statements.

COSIGNERS: If you do not meet one or more of the above criteria, you may be able to qualify for a rental unit if you have a
third party located within the state that will guarantee your lease. The guarantor must fill out an application,
pass the screening process and have income and debt to income ratio sufficient to cover their expense and yours in event of default.

RENTERS INSURANCE: To be paid by each tenant ie: an individual policy for each adult tenant.

UTILITIES:Tenant is responsible for all utilities except for garbage and sewer.

SMOKING POLICY: No smoking.

HOA RULES: All tenants must agree to abide by HOA rules.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3978989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 S Trenton St have any available units?
4214 S Trenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 S Trenton St have?
Some of 4214 S Trenton St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 S Trenton St currently offering any rent specials?
4214 S Trenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 S Trenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 S Trenton St is pet friendly.
Does 4214 S Trenton St offer parking?
Yes, 4214 S Trenton St offers parking.
Does 4214 S Trenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 S Trenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 S Trenton St have a pool?
No, 4214 S Trenton St does not have a pool.
Does 4214 S Trenton St have accessible units?
Yes, 4214 S Trenton St has accessible units.
Does 4214 S Trenton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 S Trenton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Zindorf
714 7th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
O2
2401 3rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University