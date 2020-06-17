All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4122 36th Ave SW - 303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4122 36th Ave SW - 303
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

4122 36th Ave SW - 303

4122 36th Avenue Southwest · (206) 403-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Genesee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4122 36th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 8

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
clubhouse
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Brand new efficiency apartment featuring large windows, ample storage and a contemporary kitchenette with walnut finish cabinetry and shelving.
Unit 406 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live rent free until August 1st, for a limited time only!
*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Montisi West Seattle
4122 36th Ave SW
Seattle WA 98126

- $60 flat utility fee (W/S/G/E) *Units with an additional occupant + $25 utility fee*
- Free Wi-Fi for the first lease term!

Units include:
- Two burner cooktops
- Microwaves
- Toaster ovens
- Walnut finish cabinetry and flooring
- Stoneware countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Refrigerators
- Large windows for great natural light
- Select units have vaulted ceilings, balconies, or private entrances

Building amenities
- Laundry room on the first floor
- Bike storage
- Community lounge

Visit MontisiWestSeattle.com or keystonepropertiesnw.com for more info or call 206 403 1467!

Located in laid back West Seattle, Montisi is nestled in a neighborhood boasting some of Seattle's best bars and restaurants, also known for its stunning views of the Olympic Mountains to the west and the Cascade Range to the east. Fully 1/3 of Seattle's green space and urban forest is located in West Seattle. Explore the sandy strip and boardwalk of nearby Alki Beach with coastal views of Puget Sound and the Seattle skyline, or wander down to the West Seattle Junction - the area's commercial heart - with casual eateries, coffeehouses and funky shops. Nearby Lincoln Park has walking and biking trails on a bluff above the Sound. Montisi will be your new home while you explore all that West Seattle has to offer!

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have any available units?
4122 36th Ave SW - 303 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have?
Some of 4122 36th Ave SW - 303's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 currently offering any rent specials?
4122 36th Ave SW - 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 pet-friendly?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 offer parking?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 does not offer parking.
Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have a pool?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 does not have a pool.
Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have accessible units?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4122 36th Ave SW - 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4122 36th Ave SW - 303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Taylor Creek Apartments
7050 S 116th Pl
Seattle, WA 98101
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity