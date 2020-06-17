4122 36th Ave SW - 303

Amenities

Brand new efficiency apartment featuring large windows, ample storage and a contemporary kitchenette with walnut finish cabinetry and shelving.

Unit 406 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live rent free until August 1st, for a limited time only!

*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*



Montisi West Seattle

4122 36th Ave SW

Seattle WA 98126



- $60 flat utility fee (W/S/G/E) *Units with an additional occupant + $25 utility fee*

- Free Wi-Fi for the first lease term!



Units include:

- Two burner cooktops

- Microwaves

- Toaster ovens

- Walnut finish cabinetry and flooring

- Stoneware countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Refrigerators

- Large windows for great natural light

- Select units have vaulted ceilings, balconies, or private entrances



Building amenities

- Laundry room on the first floor

- Bike storage

- Community lounge



Visit MontisiWestSeattle.com or keystonepropertiesnw.com for more info or call 206 403 1467!



Located in laid back West Seattle, Montisi is nestled in a neighborhood boasting some of Seattle's best bars and restaurants, also known for its stunning views of the Olympic Mountains to the west and the Cascade Range to the east. Fully 1/3 of Seattle's green space and urban forest is located in West Seattle. Explore the sandy strip and boardwalk of nearby Alki Beach with coastal views of Puget Sound and the Seattle skyline, or wander down to the West Seattle Junction - the area's commercial heart - with casual eateries, coffeehouses and funky shops. Nearby Lincoln Park has walking and biking trails on a bluff above the Sound. Montisi will be your new home while you explore all that West Seattle has to offer!



