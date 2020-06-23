4112 Francis Ave N.

Amenities

Fremont 3 Bedroom Home with Den and Detached Multi-use Room Waiting for You! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with den and detached multi-purpose room with electricity and heat.

Located on a dead end street in the highly desired Fremont area of Seattle this home offers space and relaxation.

Upon entering you will find a spacious living area with large windows to let the sunshine in and view the lush trees. Hardwood floors and a fireplace add to the feel of the space. The kitchen overlooks the back yard and neighborhood. An area off of the kitchen is a perfect spot for a table for meals.

There is also a bathroom with shower conveniently located off of the kitchen as well as an entrance to the single car garage. The garage is equipped with a bike rack and electric car charger.

Downstairs offers 3 bedrooms and an office/library/den/hobby room ( a non-conforming bedroom due to window height.) The smaller bedroom has a new furnace in the closet, down the hall a larger bedroom and another nice sized bedroom with a door leading to the backyard. On the same level you will find a full bathroom at the end of the hall, washer and dryer and tons of cabinet storage space.

The back yard deck area offers space to barbecue and relax along with planting area. The detached multi-purpose room has electricity and heat and offers a mini getaway from the main house. (This cannot be used as a bedroom as there is no bathroom).

Quick drive to Downtown, Restaurants, and shopping.



Bus Lines:

82 0.1 mi 5 0.1 mi

44 0.3 mi 28 0.3 mi

40 0.3 mi



Nearby parks include B F Day Playfield, Fremont Peak Park and Ross Park.



Nearby schools include B F Day Elementary School, Northwest Montessori School Woodland Park Campus and Off the Wall School of Music.



~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

~Lease terms are 1 yr minimum

~All utilities and yard work under 6 ft are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

~Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system - showings by appointment only

~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening

on Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

~View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure to confirm eligibility http://mapleleafmgt.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1368/2018/06/MLPM-Rental-Criteria-and-Application-Disclosure-6.7.18.pdf



