Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4110 37th Ave S Unit A Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Townhome in Desirable Seattle -Columbia City Neighborhood - This home is lovely in every way!



Stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops. wood look flooring and tile accents in kitchen & bath! The lneutral colors throughout the home offer compliment to any decor.

You will enjoy easy access to restaurants, and shopping as well as to transit and light rail.



Terms: 12 month lease

1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing

Application fee is $40 per adult 18 years and older - NON-REFUNDABLE

This is a non-smoking property.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional $300 per pet refundable security deposit



Please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing - 206-909-5869



(RLNE4267818)