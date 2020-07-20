All apartments in Seattle
Location

4110 37th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mount Baker

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4110 37th Ave S Unit A Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Townhome in Desirable Seattle -Columbia City Neighborhood - This home is lovely in every way!

Stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops. wood look flooring and tile accents in kitchen & bath! The lneutral colors throughout the home offer compliment to any decor.
You will enjoy easy access to restaurants, and shopping as well as to transit and light rail.

Terms: 12 month lease
1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing
Application fee is $40 per adult 18 years and older - NON-REFUNDABLE
This is a non-smoking property.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with an additional $300 per pet refundable security deposit

Please contact Kim Clifton - Licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing - 206-909-5869

(RLNE4267818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have any available units?
4110 37th Ave S Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4110 37th Ave S Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
4110 37th Ave S Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 37th Ave S Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A offer parking?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have a pool?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have accessible units?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4110 37th Ave S Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4110 37th Ave S Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
