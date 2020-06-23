411 N 90th St Apt 103

Amenities

Beautiful Greenwood One Bedroom w/ Private Patio! 90 Walkscore! - Feel at home in this impeccably maintained condo, complete with wainscoting, a wood burning fireplace, and spacious Southern facing private patio! This one-bedroom condo is tucked away in a lovely residential neighborhood, but a block away from Greenwood's main thoroughfare. The kitchen has updated appliances and looks out into the spacious living area, with access to the huge private balcony!



Within walking distance to tons of bars, restaurants, and Flying Bike Brewery!



~Water/sewer/garbage $50/mo

~ Electricity paid for by tenant

~ One garage spot included

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.

~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing. ?

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)?

~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.

?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com



