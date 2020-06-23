All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 N 90th St Apt 103

411 North 90th Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 North 90th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Greenwood One Bedroom w/ Private Patio! 90 Walkscore! - Feel at home in this impeccably maintained condo, complete with wainscoting, a wood burning fireplace, and spacious Southern facing private patio! This one-bedroom condo is tucked away in a lovely residential neighborhood, but a block away from Greenwood's main thoroughfare. The kitchen has updated appliances and looks out into the spacious living area, with access to the huge private balcony!

Within walking distance to tons of bars, restaurants, and Flying Bike Brewery!

~Water/sewer/garbage $50/mo
~ Electricity paid for by tenant
~ One garage spot included
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply.Pet Screening is required.
~ Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact icon to schedule a showing. ?
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)?
~$45.00 Application fee per applicant?
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with Maple Leaf Management.
?~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~ View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com

(RLNE4678516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have any available units?
411 N 90th St Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have?
Some of 411 N 90th St Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 N 90th St Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
411 N 90th St Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 N 90th St Apt 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 is pet friendly.
Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 N 90th St Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 N 90th St Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
