4067 NE 50th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Laurelhurst Area Townhome - Location, location, location! Gorgeous contemporary 2 bedroom plus den, 1.75 bath Laurelhurst area rowhouse with airy 9 ceilings, just steps from the Burke Gilman trail, Seattle Childrens Hospital, Metropolitan Market, minutes from UW campus & University Village. Enter through a sweet low-maintenance garden. Den, bath and private garage are situated on the entry level first floor. On the main floor youll find a beautiful chef's kitchen, gas range, huge sink and quartz slab, stainless steel appliances, built in desk and deck with room for table and chairs. Kitchen opens to dining room, which leads to an inviting living room with large windows welcoming an abundance of natural light. Upper floor Master bedroom boasts 3 generous closets and built-in drawers, and an adjoining full bathroom with double sinks and deep tub. A second bedroom, and washer/dryer all on the upper floor.

Green-built for high efficiency: Rain-screen waterproofing, radiant floor heat, tankless hot water.



Excellent access to all major bus routes, UW light rail station, the Microsoft Connector, Amazon campus, downtown Seattle and the Burke Gilman Trail. Great public and private schools! One small pet max with deposit, reviewed on a case by case basis. Sorry, no smokers - thank you!



For more information or to schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, please contact Lisa Russell at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.



#AvenueOneResidential #SeattleRentals #LaurelhurstRentals #Amazon/SLU #UniversityofWashington #ChildrensHospital #MicrosoftConnector



(RLNE4956576)