3917 SW Portland St. Available 07/07/20 West Seattle Home - Available July 7th! Welcome to West Seattle and this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a large 5,000 sq. ft. lot! With a beautifully maintained yard, this home sits up off the street, in a quiet residential neighborhood, with hardwood floors throughout the main floor living room, dining room and two bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy, winter nights. Enjoy the large bonus room off of the kitchen. Proceed upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with views of the water from your West facing windows! Laundry room and an additional 1/2 bathroom located off the kitchen area. Park one car off street in the long driveway alongside the home. Side deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and relaxing as is the fully fenced backyard area! Clean and efficient gas heating system. This home is centrally located to all the amenities of the family-friendly West Seattle neighborhood, close to great shopping, the fabulous Lincoln Park with the famous heated saltwater pool, wonderful walkable beaches, great schools and easy bus access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. One dog or one cat welcome with $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



For more information about this charming home or to request a video tour, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



