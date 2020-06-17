All apartments in Seattle
3917 SW Portland St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3917 SW Portland St.

3917 Southwest Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Southwest Portland Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Gatewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
3917 SW Portland St. Available 07/07/20 West Seattle Home - Available July 7th! Welcome to West Seattle and this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a large 5,000 sq. ft. lot! With a beautifully maintained yard, this home sits up off the street, in a quiet residential neighborhood, with hardwood floors throughout the main floor living room, dining room and two bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy, winter nights. Enjoy the large bonus room off of the kitchen. Proceed upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with views of the water from your West facing windows! Laundry room and an additional 1/2 bathroom located off the kitchen area. Park one car off street in the long driveway alongside the home. Side deck off the kitchen is great for entertaining and relaxing as is the fully fenced backyard area! Clean and efficient gas heating system. This home is centrally located to all the amenities of the family-friendly West Seattle neighborhood, close to great shopping, the fabulous Lincoln Park with the famous heated saltwater pool, wonderful walkable beaches, great schools and easy bus access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. One dog or one cat welcome with $500 refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information about this charming home or to request a video tour, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential at barb@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-954-4575.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #westseattlerentals

(RLNE4243378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 SW Portland St. have any available units?
3917 SW Portland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 SW Portland St. have?
Some of 3917 SW Portland St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 SW Portland St. currently offering any rent specials?
3917 SW Portland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 SW Portland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 SW Portland St. is pet friendly.
Does 3917 SW Portland St. offer parking?
No, 3917 SW Portland St. does not offer parking.
Does 3917 SW Portland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 SW Portland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 SW Portland St. have a pool?
Yes, 3917 SW Portland St. has a pool.
Does 3917 SW Portland St. have accessible units?
No, 3917 SW Portland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 SW Portland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 SW Portland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
