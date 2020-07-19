All apartments in Seattle
3661 Phinney Ave N #108

3661 Phinney Avenue North · (503) 810-3440
Location

3661 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this ground floor unit with fenced outdoor patio space off the main living area! Brand new hardwoods throughout, updated kitchen with open concept into dining room and living room. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of light. Front loading washer and dryer located in bedroom closet with adjustable shelves. Built-in desk and hallway closet storage. Secure and designated parking spot and storage included big enough to fit your bike! Easy access to SLU, UW, downtown, Green Lake, Gas Works and Wallingford.

Terms: 12 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have any available units?
3661 Phinney Ave N #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have?
Some of 3661 Phinney Ave N #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 currently offering any rent specials?
3661 Phinney Ave N #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 pet-friendly?
No, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 offer parking?
Yes, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 offers parking.
Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have a pool?
No, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 does not have a pool.
Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have accessible units?
No, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 Phinney Ave N #108 has units with dishwashers.
