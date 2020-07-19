3661 Phinney Ave N #108

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this ground floor unit with fenced outdoor patio space off the main living area! Brand new hardwoods throughout, updated kitchen with open concept into dining room and living room. Stainless steel appliances and plenty of light. Front loading washer and dryer located in bedroom closet with adjustable shelves. Built-in desk and hallway closet storage. Secure and designated parking spot and storage included big enough to fit your bike! Easy access to SLU, UW, downtown, Green Lake, Gas Works and Wallingford.



Terms: 12 month lease preferred.