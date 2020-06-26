All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

3658 Whitman Ave. N

3658 Whitman Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3658 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f95e4b0069 ---- Don\'t miss this opportunity! This is an elegant, light-filled 4 story townhome nestled on a quiet dead end street in the perfect location! There is a small fully fenced yard area in the front entry, and off street tandem parking for 2 cars. Other features of this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home include gorgeous hardwood floors throughout most of the home, radiant in-floor heat, spacious kitchen with gas range & stainless appliances, cozy gas fireplace and a view of South Lake Union & downtown Seattle from the balcony. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and features a little office nook. Master bath on 4th floor with extra closet space. Washer and dryer included. Close to all Fremont has to offer: just a 5 minute walk to the Fremont Troll, downtown Fremont, shopping and restaurants! 10 minute walk to Google Fremont campus, 15 minute walk to Gas Works Park. Easy access to freeway and bus lines. Tenant to pay all utilities. Sorry, no pets. Make an appointment to view this amazing home today! BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727. TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky! PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at s rent. FOR APPLICANTS ON CITY OF SEATTLE PROPERTIES: Per Seattle?s Fair Chance Ordinance, SMC 14.09, landlords, property managers, screening companies etc. are prohibited from requiring disclosure or asking about criminal history. We will not pull criminal history on any applicants for Seattle properties, therefore we will not reject an applicant or take adverse action based on arrest records, conviction records or criminal history, except for sex offender registry information. However, we may only take adverse action in regards to sex registry information if the conviction occurred when the person was an adult and only if there are legitimate business reasons as described in subsection 14.09.025.A.3, 14.025.A.4 and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115. SEATTLE PROPERTY MOVE IN COSTS: Security deposit, pet deposits, non-refundable fees and last months rent may be paid in installments per Seattle Municipal Code 7.24

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

