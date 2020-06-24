All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

3419 36th Ave S

3419 36th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3419 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pet friendly
3419 36th Ave S Available 04/04/19 Nice upgrades! 1 Bedroom Cottage! - This charming cottage in the burgeoning part of Mt. Baker will have you loving life in the heart of the city. Great location!! Million dollar homes just blocks away. Owner has put in new floors, new kitchen counters, remodeled the bathroom, all new appliances. Upgrades include: (1) Large size stack washer & dryer, (2) Huge backyard with spacious shed, (3) Gas stove and oven ("Franklin Stove"), (4) Newly installed insulation under the home, (5) Blocks from Safeway for shopping and five minutes by car to Columbia City and all of the shopping and restaurants offered there. This home is a must see.

View our online application and qualifications at http://www.urbankey.com/rentals/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4740716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 36th Ave S have any available units?
3419 36th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 36th Ave S have?
Some of 3419 36th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 36th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3419 36th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 36th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 36th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3419 36th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3419 36th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3419 36th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3419 36th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 36th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3419 36th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3419 36th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3419 36th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 36th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 36th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
