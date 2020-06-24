Amenities

3419 36th Ave S Available 04/04/19 Nice upgrades! 1 Bedroom Cottage! - This charming cottage in the burgeoning part of Mt. Baker will have you loving life in the heart of the city. Great location!! Million dollar homes just blocks away. Owner has put in new floors, new kitchen counters, remodeled the bathroom, all new appliances. Upgrades include: (1) Large size stack washer & dryer, (2) Huge backyard with spacious shed, (3) Gas stove and oven ("Franklin Stove"), (4) Newly installed insulation under the home, (5) Blocks from Safeway for shopping and five minutes by car to Columbia City and all of the shopping and restaurants offered there. This home is a must see.



No Pets Allowed



