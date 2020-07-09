All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

3239 NW 59th St

3239 Northwest 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3239 Northwest 59th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BALLARD 3 BED, 2 BATH PERFECT SUNSET HILL HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,250/month rent plus utilities. Available NOW!*
*3 bed, 2 bath, 1480 SF; Mature Landscaping, two fireplaces*
*Pets: 1 large dog or 2 small dogs allowed. 2 Cats Max. $300 Pet Deposit*
*First month's rent ($3,250) and security deposit ($3,250) due upon move in*
*Tenants required to maintain landscape*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/
Lovely Sunset Hill home in quiet Ballard neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining and living, this Mid Century home is great for a family. The home is split level, the main living space is upstairs with amazing natural light. The upstairs hosts a large living room with natural wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level has an entertainment room with second natural wood burning fireplace, bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, laundry room and attached garage. Home has great storage options. Great fenced backyard with mature landscaping, specimen tree and new trex deck with great southern exposure. Attached garage and second off street parking space in driveway.
The house is just blocks from the Ballard locks and bike trail and a short walk to downtown Ballard for shopping, dining, entertainment and farmers market. Golden Gardens park is just down the hill, a 5 minute drive to the beach during the summer.
This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!

(RLNE4950519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 NW 59th St have any available units?
3239 NW 59th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 NW 59th St have?
Some of 3239 NW 59th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 NW 59th St currently offering any rent specials?
3239 NW 59th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 NW 59th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3239 NW 59th St is pet friendly.
Does 3239 NW 59th St offer parking?
Yes, 3239 NW 59th St offers parking.
Does 3239 NW 59th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3239 NW 59th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 NW 59th St have a pool?
No, 3239 NW 59th St does not have a pool.
Does 3239 NW 59th St have accessible units?
No, 3239 NW 59th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 NW 59th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3239 NW 59th St does not have units with dishwashers.

