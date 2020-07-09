3239 NW 59th St

Amenities

BALLARD 3 BED, 2 BATH PERFECT SUNSET HILL HOME AVAILABLE NOW! - *$3,250/month rent plus utilities. Available NOW!*

*3 bed, 2 bath, 1480 SF; Mature Landscaping, two fireplaces*

*Pets: 1 large dog or 2 small dogs allowed. 2 Cats Max. $300 Pet Deposit*

*First month's rent ($3,250) and security deposit ($3,250) due upon move in*

*Tenants required to maintain landscape*

Lovely Sunset Hill home in quiet Ballard neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining and living, this Mid Century home is great for a family. The home is split level, the main living space is upstairs with amazing natural light. The upstairs hosts a large living room with natural wood burning fireplace, dining room, kitchen, two bedrooms and full bathroom. The lower level has an entertainment room with second natural wood burning fireplace, bedroom with en-suite full bathroom, laundry room and attached garage. Home has great storage options. Great fenced backyard with mature landscaping, specimen tree and new trex deck with great southern exposure. Attached garage and second off street parking space in driveway.

The house is just blocks from the Ballard locks and bike trail and a short walk to downtown Ballard for shopping, dining, entertainment and farmers market. Golden Gardens park is just down the hill, a 5 minute drive to the beach during the summer.

This home has everything you could want! Email for Showing Today!



