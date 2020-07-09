3232 15th Ave. W #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Lovely units done with quality finishes throughout, including granite slab counters, stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry and warm interior colors. Spacious living room opens to kitchen with bar style seating. Light filled bedroom and elegant bath complete this home. Tenant pays utilities and in addition to rent- a $140 fee broken down by $45 for parking, $45 for storage and $50 for internet fees.



For a video walk-through of unit, copy and paste this link into your URL:

https://resident360.wistia.com/medias/q1mt41q37f

Our lovely apartment homes offers the perfect combination - the ambiance of a traditional home with the ease and style of chic urban life.



We are conveniently located in the heart of Interbay making our life here an ideal destination for easy downtown access. Just minutes away from bustling Ballard area amenities, nearby to Whole Foods, Interbay Golf Course, SPU, SLU and much more!