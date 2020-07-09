All apartments in Seattle
3232 15th Ave. W #202

3232 15th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3232 15th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Lovely units done with quality finishes throughout, including granite slab counters, stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry and warm interior colors. Spacious living room opens to kitchen with bar style seating. Light filled bedroom and elegant bath complete this home. Tenant pays utilities and in addition to rent- a $140 fee broken down by $45 for parking, $45 for storage and $50 for internet fees.

For a video walk-through of unit, copy and paste this link into your URL:
https://resident360.wistia.com/medias/q1mt41q37f
Our lovely apartment homes offers the perfect combination - the ambiance of a traditional home with the ease and style of chic urban life.

We are conveniently located in the heart of Interbay making our life here an ideal destination for easy downtown access. Just minutes away from bustling Ballard area amenities, nearby to Whole Foods, Interbay Golf Course, SPU, SLU and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have any available units?
3232 15th Ave. W #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have?
Some of 3232 15th Ave. W #202's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 15th Ave. W #202 currently offering any rent specials?
3232 15th Ave. W #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 15th Ave. W #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 is pet friendly.
Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 offer parking?
Yes, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 offers parking.
Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have a pool?
No, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 does not have a pool.
Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have accessible units?
No, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 15th Ave. W #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 15th Ave. W #202 has units with dishwashers.

