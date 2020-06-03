All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:20 PM

321 Boylston Ave E

321 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

321 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Old World Charm in classic Capitol Hill Building on ground level. This studio apartment features new flooring and is freshly painted, and a space-saving Murphy bed. Large walk-in closet. You are just two quiet blocks from the Broadway experience. Near light rail.

Terms: 1st, last 1 month dep; 12 month lease. No smoking/No pets W/S/G & gas(heat) included. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Boylston Ave E have any available units?
321 Boylston Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 321 Boylston Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
321 Boylston Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Boylston Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E offer parking?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E have a pool?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E have accessible units?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Boylston Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Boylston Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
