321 Boylston Ave E

Amenities
Old World Charm in classic Capitol Hill Building on ground level. This studio apartment features new flooring and is freshly painted, and a space-saving Murphy bed. Large walk-in closet. You are just two quiet blocks from the Broadway experience. Near light rail.
Terms: 1st, last 1 month dep; 12 month lease. No smoking/No pets W/S/G & gas(heat) included. 650+ credit score. No co-signers. Renter’s insurance required. 3:1 income ratio.
Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management