3056 Alki Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

You'll love living in this popular triplex at Alki Beach! This large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment has a patio, fireplace, dishwasher, storage closet & parking for one vehicle, and conveniently affordable on-site full size washer & dryer. Spacious rooms and closets. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application & credit check are always free. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not allow pets. For quickest consideration contact us today at (206) 932-3000, Alki Property Management. You'll love living in this popular triplex in Alki Beach! This large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment has a patio, fireplace, dishwasher & parking for one vehicle. A conveniently affordable on-site full size washer & dryer. Spacious rooms and closets. This second floor apartment has new carpet/new wood laminate flooring & new kitchen cabinets.



Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application & credit check are always free. Sorry, we do not allow pets. For quickest consideration contact us today at (206) 932-3000, Alki Property Management.