Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3056 Alki Ave SW
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:26 PM

3056 Alki Ave SW

3056 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3056 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
You'll love living in this popular triplex at Alki Beach! This large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment has a patio, fireplace, dishwasher, storage closet & parking for one vehicle, and conveniently affordable on-site full size washer & dryer. Spacious rooms and closets. We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application & credit check are always free. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. Sorry, we do not allow pets. For quickest consideration contact us today at (206) 932-3000, Alki Property Management. You'll love living in this popular triplex in Alki Beach! This large 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment has a patio, fireplace, dishwasher & parking for one vehicle. A conveniently affordable on-site full size washer & dryer. Spacious rooms and closets. This second floor apartment has new carpet/new wood laminate flooring & new kitchen cabinets.

Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month for no additional charge. Application & credit check are always free. Sorry, we do not allow pets. For quickest consideration contact us today at (206) 932-3000, Alki Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3056 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
3056 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3056 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 3056 Alki Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3056 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
3056 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3056 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3056 Alki Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 3056 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 3056 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 3056 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3056 Alki Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3056 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 3056 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 3056 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 3056 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3056 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3056 Alki Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
