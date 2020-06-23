Amenities

3016 35th Ave W Available 03/05/19 Magnolia Home - Available March 5th! Come home to this lovely three bedroom and 1.75 bath charming home! Just steps away from the Magnolia Playfields & two neighborhood schools in the fantastic Magnolia neighborhood! You'll love all of the main floor entertainment sized spaces including formal living/dining rooms with hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upper level and a large private bedroom and another bath in the lower level. Large deck with space for entertaining and a big grassy area to play in the backyard! Included is a spacious carport and also easy street parking. Fully fenced backyard. Owner maintains lawn service so you don't have to! Upscale Magnolia offers great restaurants, cafes and local parks. Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! No smokers, no pets, thank you.



