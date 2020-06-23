All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 35th Ave W

3016 35th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3016 35th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Lawton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3016 35th Ave W Available 03/05/19 Magnolia Home - Available March 5th! Come home to this lovely three bedroom and 1.75 bath charming home! Just steps away from the Magnolia Playfields & two neighborhood schools in the fantastic Magnolia neighborhood! You'll love all of the main floor entertainment sized spaces including formal living/dining rooms with hardwood floors. Two bedrooms and 1 full bath on the upper level and a large private bedroom and another bath in the lower level. Large deck with space for entertaining and a big grassy area to play in the backyard! Included is a spacious carport and also easy street parking. Fully fenced backyard. Owner maintains lawn service so you don't have to! Upscale Magnolia offers great restaurants, cafes and local parks. Easy access to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus! No smokers, no pets, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #magnoliarentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #discoverypark #magnoliavillage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 35th Ave W have any available units?
3016 35th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 3016 35th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3016 35th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 35th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3016 35th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3016 35th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 3016 35th Ave W offers parking.
Does 3016 35th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 35th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 35th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3016 35th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3016 35th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3016 35th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 35th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3016 35th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3016 35th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3016 35th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
