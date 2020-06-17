Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

301 W. Raye St #103 Available 07/01/20 Secluded, Private Townhouse in Queen Anne -

Nestled in trees for privacy, this townhouse style condo features vaulted ceilings and is light-filled with an open floor plan on the main level living areas- updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, sunken living room, wood-burning fireplace and new deck off the living room plus 1/2 bath. The upstairs features two bedrooms, a full bathroom and washer/dryer.



This conveniently located unit is across the street from David Rodger's Park and a few blocks from Queen Anne Bowl. 10 minute walk to the top of Queen Anne, and a 20 minute walk to Fremont. Very close to Seattle Pacific University. On a bus line.



Easy commute by bus to downtown, UW, and hospitals.



There are two dedicated parking spots: one directly in front of unit, and one other covered spot; $25/month per spot.



Lease Terms:

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.

-1 year lease term required

-Tenant is responsible for electricity; Tenant pays $50 per person per month for water, sewer, garbage

- Parking: 2 available spots, $50/month per spot

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

-One pet under 50 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



(RLNE2121597)