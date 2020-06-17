All apartments in Seattle
301 W. Raye St #103

301 West Raye Street · (206) 713-0778
Location

301 West Raye Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 W. Raye St #103 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
301 W. Raye St #103 Available 07/01/20 Secluded, Private Townhouse in Queen Anne -
Nestled in trees for privacy, this townhouse style condo features vaulted ceilings and is light-filled with an open floor plan on the main level living areas- updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, hardwood floors, sunken living room, wood-burning fireplace and new deck off the living room plus 1/2 bath. The upstairs features two bedrooms, a full bathroom and washer/dryer.

This conveniently located unit is across the street from David Rodger's Park and a few blocks from Queen Anne Bowl. 10 minute walk to the top of Queen Anne, and a 20 minute walk to Fremont. Very close to Seattle Pacific University. On a bus line.

Easy commute by bus to downtown, UW, and hospitals.

There are two dedicated parking spots: one directly in front of unit, and one other covered spot; $25/month per spot.

Lease Terms:
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out to you.
-1 year lease term required
-Tenant is responsible for electricity; Tenant pays $50 per person per month for water, sewer, garbage
- Parking: 2 available spots, $50/month per spot
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.
-One pet under 50 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE2121597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 W. Raye St #103 have any available units?
301 W. Raye St #103 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 W. Raye St #103 have?
Some of 301 W. Raye St #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 W. Raye St #103 currently offering any rent specials?
301 W. Raye St #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 W. Raye St #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 W. Raye St #103 is pet friendly.
Does 301 W. Raye St #103 offer parking?
Yes, 301 W. Raye St #103 does offer parking.
Does 301 W. Raye St #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 W. Raye St #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 W. Raye St #103 have a pool?
No, 301 W. Raye St #103 does not have a pool.
Does 301 W. Raye St #103 have accessible units?
No, 301 W. Raye St #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 W. Raye St #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 W. Raye St #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
